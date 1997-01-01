Place advert
Carousel slide

Buy or Sell something today!

With free listings it's never been easier to search and buy or sell quickly using Preloved.

Place an advert today

Featured

How it works

1. Search our adverts

1. Search our adverts

Search through over five hundred categories to find what you're looking for.

2. Talk to a seller

2. Talk to a seller

Speak directly to the seller to confirm a price and make arrangements for collection or delivery.

3. Enjoy your purchase

3. Enjoy your purchase

Receive your delivery or collect your item and enjoy your purchase!

1. Place an advert

1. Place an advert

Follow our simple guide to place a great advert!

2. Chat to buyers

2. Chat to buyers

Keep an eye on your messages and reply to interested buyers.

3. Arrange your sale

3. Arrange your sale

Once a price has been agreed, make arrangements with the buyer for collection or delivery.

Swipe left or right to see more
Learn more about how Preloved works

What's so special about Preloved?

We believe in the power of second chances and new beginnings which is why our mission is to become the UK's most loved and trusted community of creators, buyers and sellers.

Preloved began in 1998 and has grown to become one of the largest classified advertising sites in the UK with hundreds of thousands of adverts in over 500 categories. We work hard to give our 10 million members a trustworthy buying and selling platform – check out our Trustpilot rating to see what they have to say about us.

It's simple

Preloved has no listing fees, no selling fees and you can upgrade your account to get extra benefits for as little as £5 a year.

No to auctions

If you're buying or selling second hand, we offer a great alternative to the hassle and expense of auction sites.

Made for buyers and sellers

We are made for both buyers and sellers. So, whether you're wanting to find a new home for your unwanted items, or bag yourself a bargain, Preloved can help.

Good for the planet

Whether you're buying or selling, you're helping us on our mission to reduce landfill. Recycling is really important to Preloved, to find out how you can do your bit check out our recycling articles.

Preloved Animal Welfare
WWF - World Wide Fund for Nature
PAAG - Pet Advertising Advisory Group
IFAW - International Fund for Animal Welfare

We take Animal Welfare very seriously

Whether you're looking to rehome a pet or give a pet a home, read our animal welfare pages to find advice to help you make decisions when rehoming an animal. Every animal deserves a forever home. We care about animal welfare and are proud to meet the minimum standards set by PAAG. To find out more about what we are doing to combat poor animal welfare, please visit our Pet Pledge page.

Need help?

New to Preloved? It's incredibly easy to become a member of our community.

Learn more

Join Today

Get started with Preloved, it's free to buy and sell and interact with members.

Learn more

Social Media

Join our active community on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Learn more

Freeloved

Every day, hundreds of items get listed for free by our Preloved members.

Learn more

The benefits of membership

Upgrade your membership and get ahead of the crowd - upgrading can help you get early access to the best bargains or sell at the best possible price.


Preloved blog

the alternative textAnimals

Preloved's Animal Blogs

Click here to read all of the Preloved animal blogs. Our animal blogs give you the hints and tips you need to look after pets/animnals of all shapes and sizes as well as some fun facts, DIY toys and care guides.

2 months ago2 months ago
the alternative textBuying & Selling

Buying and Selling

Check out our buying and selling section for top tips on how to bag a bargain and sell safely. Here you'll find our guides to buying and selling second hand items of all categories.

2 months ago2 months ago
the alternative textInspiration

Blog Posts to Inspire

Bored of living in black and white? Visit our inspirational blogs to see the best ways to bring colour to your life. Find hints and tips for your home, recipies, upcyling tips and many more.

2 months ago2 months ago
Read the Blog
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Pinterest
YouTube
Preloved This is the Preloved logo mark which shows a symbol shaped to represent a speech bubble and the letter P with a love heart symbol cut out of the center. The words 'Preloved' are represented along side the logo mark. Preloved This is the Preloved logo mark which shows a symbol shaped to represent a speech bubble and the letter P with a love heart symbol cut out of the center. The words 'Preloved' are represented below the logo mark.